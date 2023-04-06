Councillor arrested for withdrawing money from Sassa cards

A Beaufort West ANC councillor is expected to appear in court on Thursday after he was allegedly caught withdrawing money from Sassa cards at an ATM on Tuesday. Opposition parties have called for the removal of councillor Jason Mdudumani, who allegedly had various cards and an undisclosed amount of cash in his possession at the time of his arrest.

Police spokesperson Christopher Spies said Mdudumani was expected to appear in the Beaufort West Magistrate’s Court on charges of contravening the National Credit Act. “This office confirms that a 45-year-old man remains in police custody following his arrest on April 4, 2023 at about 6pm near Hillside, Beaufort West,” Spies said. “Information available at this stage indicates police found various cards and an undisclosed amount of cash in his possession. The items were confiscated and the suspect arrested for contraventions of the National Credit Act.”

Mdudumani is a ward councillor for ward 7. Beaufort West community activist Brian Jooste said Mdudumani’s arrest “came as no surprise”. “Local ANC members and the leadership have known for a long time that he is a mashonisa (loan shark). His arrest comes as no surprise.

“When a councillor takes in Sassa cards from the most vulnerable in society, he is exploiting them with that little they get from the government grants. “The best would be for the councillor to vacate his position as a public representative, as he should be there for the indigent and disadvantaged,” he said. ANC Central Karoo regional secretary Collin Meyer said: “We still need to be fully briefed on the matter.

“The ANC does not condone any acts of criminality, councillor Mdudumani will be subjected to ANC internal processes regarding matters of misconduct and bringing the ANC into disrepute.” “The ANC requests the community and members of the organisation to allow the law to take its course,” he said. ANC head of communications Sifiso Mtsweni said: “Once we have all the full details surrounding this case, we will make a reflection on it. Our policies are very clear; anyone who gets arrested for any serious crime will have to step aside from his position. The organisation will take a view on this once all facts are established.”

This is as DA constituency head in Beaufort West, Daylin Mitchell, said they would closely monitor the case. “We will closely monitor this matter, and call on the ANC to act decisively and not sweep this under the rug. The ANC must show today that they have the interest of the Beaufort West residents at heart,” said Mitchell. EFF regional secretary Eveline Louw called for Mdudumani to be removed.