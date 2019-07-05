The protest by Qolweni residents entered its third day yesterday and led to the looting and torching of the office of Youth and Sport Development. Photo: Facebook / SABC

Cape Town – Under-fire Ward 3 councillor in Plettenberg Bay, Xola Matyila, and his family were forced to flee their home when angry protesters threatened to set their house alight. The protest by Qolweni residents entered its third day yesterday and led to the looting and torching of the office of Youth and Sport Development.

On Tuesday, the USave shop in New Horizons and a number of businesses in Plettenberg Bay and the industrial area were looted, with damage and losses that would probably run into millions of rand, said the municipality.

Police spokesperson Chris Spies said 28 people were arrested since Tuesday after they blockaded the N2 near the turn-off to Piesang Valley drive.

He said the suspects were positively linked to incidents of public violence, burglaries at businesses and the possession of stolen property.

“Some stolen items were also recovered during these arrests,” he said.

Residents vowed to continue demanding the delivery of basic services, including houses, and called for Matyila to resign.

Speaking to the Cape Times yesterday, Matyila said: “I have done my best from the day I was elected. I received a message that my house would be burnt down by the protesters.

“I just did not understand because I am trying my best to deliver services, and if they had issues why did they not talk to me?

“They came to my house three times, but did not do anything but chant. Then later I was told they had stoned a municipal car on their way back.

Matyila said the protest was political as there were people within his party, the ANC, pushing their own agenda.

“In 2016 we were fighting among ourselves within the ANC, but they couldn’t bring me down.

“Instead I remained strong. Now they are trying to bring me down by disrupting service delivery,” he said.

The ANC’s regional secretary in Plettenberg Bay, Major Spoko, said: “The protest is just a political stunt trying to remove the ward councillor for no valid reason, because the guy does deliver at his best.”

Bitou municipality spokesperson Manfred van Rooyen said: “This has degenerated to crime and a political campaign aimed at the three specific wards councillors, in Ward 2, 3 and 4.”