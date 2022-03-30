Councillor quits DA amid another sex scandal

CAPE TOWN - ’The reason for my resignation is that my activism and community work is extremely important and I wish to stay politically neutral’ A DA ward chairperson in the Theewaterskloof municipality has terminated her membership from the party, citing she will no longer compromise her activism and be silent on issues relating to gender-based violence (GBV).

Tanya Bippert also tendered her resignation as the party’s ward chairperson on Tuesday. “The reason for my resignation is that my activism and community work is extremely important and I wish to stay politically neutral. “This ensures that I fight for injustices and policy changes without being restricted by any organisation’s rules and policies,“ she said.

This comes in the wake of mounting calls by opposition parties for DA councillor in the Theewaterskloof municipality Dawid Jooste, who is facing sexual assault allegations, to be suspended until the case is resolved. The DA said they have referred the matter to the Federal Committee. Bippert said she believes the DA needs to take a firm stance against such alleged conduct.

“Is the DA allowing a member to serve the public as their councillor even while a sexual assault case was opened against such a person? As the public we understand that a person is innocent until proven guilty by a court of law, but with such grave allegations, the need for the DA to take a firm stance against such conduct is important for public trust and confidence. “A sexual assault investigation is a criminal matter, however a councillor accused of such acts must also be suspended pending internal investigation for misconduct based on your DA policy. If such policy or procedures do not exist, then it is time that such be put in place. “Who will take responsibility if an alleged perpetrator re-offends while his/her case is pending. If the DA and council does not take action it only sends out the message once again that they allow people in their organisation and those in power to be above the law,“ she said.

DA political head in Theewaterskloof municipality, Isaac Sileku, confirmed Bippert’s resignation. “I wish her well in continuing with her work in the community,” Sileku said. Anti-GBV activist, Alexis Serra, said party politics and comrades in arms play a pivotal role in the investigation of sexual harassment cases in the workplace of government institutions.