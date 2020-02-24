Councillors salute 'star' armed response officer shot dead at popular CBD camera shop









Picture: Ian Landsberg / African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – The armed response security officer shot dead at popular camera shop Orms at Roeland Square in the CBD at the weekend was renowned for his dedication in serving City Bowl residents for many years. Ward 77 councillor Brandon Golding said "many members of the community have expressed their shock and sadness, and have indicated their willingness to provide support" to his wife and five children. Golding said father-of-five Selwyn Jonas had become a friend to many and a trust account has been opened under the supervision of Tanya Nockler Attorneys for those wishing to make a donation to help his family make ends meet. "Selwyn, my good friend, I am still shocked. I am not sure I or those around you have fully processed the events and your absence. Our private joke we always shared is no longer funny "I am honoured to have spent that last while with you until your final journey at the end of your last shift. Thank you. I salute you. Rest peacefully, dear Sir," Golding said.

Ward 54 councillor Nicola Jowell posted on Facebook on Saturday: "Absolutely gutted today at the murder of Selwyn (Jonas) from CBAR (City Bowl Armed Response).

"What a star he as been and a pleasure for the entire community to work with. Angry and broken. My thoughts, tears, strength and sincere condolences go out to Selwyn's family, his colleagues, especially Alan, Cyril, Shaun and Rozelle.

"Please let them all get to a place of closure through a community of love and care, and swift justice."

Elmari Dell posted: "My heart is also broken and I am so damn angry that criminals came to steal the life of someone so special. He was one of us! One of a kind!"

Jacques Weber said: "My sincere condolences to the family, friends & colleagues of the City Bowl Armed Response officer who was tragically killed by armed criminals earlier today.

"The officer put his life in the firing line to constantly protect us. I call on the SA Police service to do everything in their power to bring these criminals to book. These cold-blooded murderers do not deserve to live – plain and simple."

According to Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk, four armed men entered the photography shop at about 11.49am and forced the staff to lay down on the floor.

"The suspects then proceeded to rob the store. The officer was shot and fatally wounded when a security company responded to the burglary.

"The suspects fled with an undisclosed amount of equipment from the store, as well as the officer’s firearm," Van Wyk said.

Golding added: "It is with great sadness and shock that we comprehend the events which unfolded yesterday, which led to the death of Selwyn Jonas, a dedicated officer with City Bowl Armed Response and a friend and protector of our community.

"In the many years he has served the community of the City Bowl he has become a cheerful and trusted face and presence, who could be relied upon to ensure the safety of our persons and property. He also became a friend to many.

"Yesterday just, before 12pm, he was shot and killed when responding to an armed robbery at Orms in Roeland Square. Despite the best attempts of medical personnel on scene, Selwyn did not survive.

"We send our most heartfelt condolences to his wife and five children who are still attempting to come to terms with his untimely and violent passing. Their husband and father went to work yesterday and did not return."

"We further extend our sympathies to his colleagues at CBAR, the members of SAPS with whom he worked closely and the community of neighbourhood watches whom he supported ardently.

"Many members of the community have expressed their shock and sadness and have indicated their willingness to provide support. I have discussed this with CBAR management, who, while still in shock themselves, are trying to lend support to his family.

"To that end, those wanting to make a donation may make it to the trust account of Tanya Nockler Attorneys (see below).

"It is too early for the family to contemplate funeral arrangements but it has been suggested that we hold a memorial service for him in the City Bowl.

"Should you wish to help in arranging this memorial, your help would be greatly appreciated.

"Please message me directly should you be willing to aid: email: [email protected]; Whatsapp / call: 082 565 0828.

Money can be deposited at ABSA; Account: 407 494 3165; Branch number: 632 005.

As a reference on the payment, use "SELWYN".

Should you wish, add your name so that they can indicate to the family who has pledged their support, for example, "SELWYN John Smith" or "SELWYN The Jones Family".

Cape Times