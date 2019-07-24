Evangelist Pickard Henn allegedly told pupils at De Kuilen High School that “gay people were akin to murderers and paedophiles", among other things. File picture: Kate Cox/Pixabay

Cape Town – Counselling has been made available to pupils of a Kuils River high school, following homophobic remarks allegedly made by a pastor who visited the school last week. The Freedom of Religion SA (FOR SA) non-profit company said they were alerted by a source that evangelist Pickard Henn allegedly told pupils at De Kuilen High School that “gay people were akin to murderers and paedophiles and that young people who had sex before marriage were prostitutes”, among other comments.

Provincial education department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said it was the second time the pastor had been invited to the school.

“It’s concerning that the pastor was allowed an opportunity to address pupils for the second time, after the first engagement was seen as distressing. We are currently investigating the matter to find out the facts.

“While schools cannot always manage everything that comes out of a guest’s mouth, it’s important that schools engage with anyone speaking to pupils prior to the event and ensure that their values, thoughts and messages are in line with the Constitution and the Bill of Rights. Any other message is not welcome in our schools.

‘‘The school arranged for a speaker to engage with the Student Christian Association at the school. The Friday engagement was cancelled as a result of this.

“However, the church contacted the school, and after discussing the matter and comments made on Wednesday, it was decided that the Friday SCA assembly would go ahead,” said Hammond.

FOR SA executive director Michael Swain said the incident raised the question whether public schools may invite religious speakers into schools.

Cape Times