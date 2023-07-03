Counting the huge cost of flood damage

The City is still assessing the damage and costs attached after heavy rainfall resulted in several areas, including informal settlements, flooding. Disaster Risk Management Centre (DRMC) spokesperson Charlotte Powell said that work to alleviate the impacts of the adverse weather has been ongoing since the first cold front made landfall earlier in June.

“The continued rainfall has slowed down progress in terms of dealing with impacts like flooded roads, power outages and uprooted trees, amongst others, but the work continues. Where possible, the City’s Roads and Infrastructure Management Services is providing filling materials to assist with the elevation of dwellings’ floor levels, and equipment and resources to clear drainage channels . This is also to allow pathways for water flow out of affected areas. The Human Settlements Informal Settlement Management Department is assisting with relocation of affected households where possible, and also providing flood kits to households where such kits will alleviate the situation,” said Powell.

Taiwan ward councillor Khaya Kama said that approximately 800 dwellings have been affected in the informal settlement in Khayelitsha. “The situation is really bad. We have submitted a list to disaster management. The people are still living in water due to the heavy rainfall. “Children are getting sick and elders have also been impacted. It's a crisis, that's the only way to describe it.

“Others have opted to leave their homes to live with relatives because of the water inside their homes,” he said. Meanwhile, part of the N7 highway, located approximately 10km south of Vioolsdrift in the Northern Cape, had to be closed with several people missing following severe flooding. In a statement, the South African National Roads Agency Limited (SANRAL) said that a portion of the N7 had been “severely damaged” and the water levels continued to rise.