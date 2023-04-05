Country faces paralysing bus strike ahead of Easter holiday weekend

Cape Town - With the Easter long weekend officially starting in just two days, all eyes are on the country’s bus industry, and whether it will reach new wage deals with unions. The looming nationwide bus strike could have a serious knock-on effect on public transport, affecting commuters across the country and those hoping to travel to neighbouring countries over the weekend.

The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) has been negotiating with employers who are represented by the South African Bus Employers Association and the Commuter Bus Employer’s Organisation. Numsa general-secretary, Irvin Jim said the union has been in talks with employers since January through the SA Road Passenger Bargaining Council. “We declared a dispute in February, but employers are stubbornly refusing to give workers a meaningful increase. The issue, which has triggered the strike, is that the employer refuses to negotiate health insurance benefits.

Workers in the sector do not have any kind of medical aid or medical insurance at all. “We have obtained a certificate to strike, and if the employers do not come back to the negotiating table, we will have no choice but to resort to a fullblown strike,” said Jim. According to the union, the only official proposal on the table was the mediator’s proposal, which includes a two-year deal from this month to March 31, 2025 for a 7% increase for year one, and year two on the minimum wage, and all employees receiving a 7% increase on all allowances for two years.

The lowest paid workers were said to be earning about R7 800 a month. SA Transport and Allied Workers’ Union, which had also threatened to strike, had received a revised offer. Spokesperson Amanda Tshemese, said: “We are still in talks and consulting our members, at this stage I can't confirm anything until we are done consulting.”

The union had previously rejected a 6% offer from employer organisations as it demanded a two-year wage deal, with an increase of 9% in 2023/24 and an 8% hike in the second year. Among buses that could be affected in the Western Cape are MyCiTi and Golden Arrow Bus Services (GABS) which transport thousands of passengers in and around the City. Mayco member for Urban Mobility, Rob Quintas, said they remained positive that an agreement was imminent.

“I am urging the parties to find a solution that is in the interest of commuters, those employed within the passenger transport industry, as well as employers. You are kindly advised to contact the unions representing the bus drivers about the proposed changes in their conditions of employment,” said Quintas. GABS spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer said an update would be shared in due course. The Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) spokesperson Andiswa Makanda said they were expected to issue a statement about the matter on Wednesday as its long-distance bus subsidiary, Autopax, might be impacted.