Couple diagnosed with Covid-19 mark 39th wedding anniversary in hospital

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town – A Bonteheuwel couple marked their 39th wedding anniversary this month while being admitted to hospital for Covid-19. Founding member of the Bonteheuwel Walking Ladies initiative in 2007, Soraya Salie, 59, was admitted to Vincent Pallotti Hospital on July 2, suffering from pneumonia and Covid-19. Two days later, her husband, 61-year-old Farouk, was admitted to hospital. “My son was the first person who was infected with the virus after contracting it at work. After going for a test, he came home to inform us. At the time, I also ran a feeding scheme from home because many people in the community were struggling. "We would also sanitise them and hand out masks. A few weeks later, I developed many Covid-19 symptoms. My husband wanted to take me to the doctor but I insisted it was just the flu and used natural herbs to treat it. “I was ignorant about the virus because I believed if a person wears a mask and sanitises, they wouldn’t get infected. I refused to be taken to a doctor until my husband had also developed symptoms and I had breathing problems,” Salie said.

“My breathing became more challenging due to low oxygen and little ventilation in my airway. I was taken to the high-care unit where I spent a week.

“I remember seeing two guys heavily clad with personal protection gear closing my curtain because the person in the bed next to mine had passed away. At first I thought it was my husband. I was devastated.

“We were so sick, we even forgot about our anniversary,” she said.

Salie will celebrate her 60th birthday on Sunday, and her husband his 62nd the next day while in hospital.

“We are thankful to God we are still alive and have each other. Not celebrating our anniversary and birthdays is nothing compared to the gift of life.

“I am learning to breathe and walk on my own. Some days, I suffer from fatigue more than other days after taking a shower. This is not an easy journey. I would not want anyone to go through what I went through.”

Cape Times