Kevin and Maxine Wolfe Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – Table View couple Kevin Wolfe, 51, and Maxine, 50, will again mount their tandem bike and take part in the Cape Town Cycle Tour to raise funds for non-profit organisations. The couple began participating in the tour in 2014 after Maxine was diagnosed with lymphoma in 2012. Kevin vowed they would cycle together once she was better.

This year at the 41st edition, the Wolfes have started a BackaBuddy campaign to raise up to and in excess of R40 000 for causes close to their hearts.

The couple have chosen the Sunflower Fund that fights blood diseases like leukaemia through the recruitment of stem cell donors, the Hope Foundation that looks after adult cats, Fallen Angels which takes in unwanted dogs and does sterilisations, and Sidewalk Specials that assists animals in the townships.

Maxine said: “We are doing the Cycle Tour to raise the funds, but we do enter other cycle races.

“We always cycle on our tandem, although Kevin does enter races as an individual. I am too afraid to cycle alone, so the tandem was the perfect answer for us.”

Maxine said that during the 2014 Cycle Tour she was unaware she was still ill, having developed what was later diagnosed as auto-inflammatory disease “Sweet’s syndrome”.

Undergoing another six months of chemotherapy after which her PET Scan was still not clear, Maxine had a stem cell transplant in 2015.

The couple were entered in the 2017 Cycle Tour, which was cancelled at the last minute.

A mobile pet groomer, Maxine said she received tremendous support from friends, family and her clients.

“One client has donated tops to us, while the others have donated financially. They are all of course animal lovers. The Sunflower Fund will always remain closest to my heart, Dr Du Toit and his team are incredible.

"We are hoping to donate R10 000 to each organisation. If we beat our target we will be delighted.”

Maxine said her health was absolutely fine and looked forward to many more Wolfe adventures with Kevin and their daughters, Jordyn and Teagan.

To donate to the campaign, visit www.backabuddy.co.za/team-wolffe-the-life-cycle-2019

Cape Times