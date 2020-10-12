Courageous 6-year-old girl refuses to let intruder steal TV

Cape Town - The Greenbushes community in Port Elizabeth has lauded the bravery of a 6-year-old girl who stood up to a house robber and refused to let him take the television set that she was watching at a house in Greamel Road. Police said at about 1pm on Friday, a domestic worker went to her quarters on the premises to have lunch while her 6-year-old daughter was in the main house watching television. While the mom was eating an unknown male armed with a panga entered her room. The suspect threatened to harm her and took her cellphone and R1 000, then took the complainant to the main house, where he demanded access to the safe. Police spokesperson Priscilla Naidu said that when they entered the living room, the robber threatened the child and instructed her mother to unplug the TV set. “The child, unperturbed by the suspect’s threats, refused to let the TV set go and stood guard in front of it. She, in turn, threatened the suspect that she would call the ‘Ouma’ who was asleep in the other room.

“The child then ran from the living room towards the bedroom to alert the 75-year-old woman, who was sleeping at the time. The old woman awoke and on hearing the commotion headed towards the living room.

“On seeing the woman, the suspect ran through the back door, taking a laptop. The panic alarm was immediately activated,” Naidu said.

“A description of the suspect was given and investigations were conducted in the immediate vicinity by the owner’s family and the Detective Trio Task Team members.

“At about 5pm, while investigating officer Detective Sergeant Priscilla Xotyeni was patrolling the nearby squatter camp with the complainant, the suspect, aged 27, was spotted standing on the side of the road and positively identified. The laptop and cellphonewas recovered. Also in his bag, he had a further two laptops.

“He was arrested and detained on charges of house robbery and possession of suspected stolen property.” The suspect is expected to appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court today.

Greenbushes community neighbourhood watch chairperson Don Thomas said: “We are extremely proud of our little hero. The rate of crime has increased in the area and we are extremely proud to have such children who possess such bravery among us.

“She has become our hero because she did what a lot of grown men can’t even do, showing that she has a backbone and is going to develop into a good leader and adult.”

Thomas said the young girl enjoyed watching her TV programmes.

“She has shown that we are raising brave warriors who will protect this community and we commend her for her bravery.”

Nelson Mandela Bay District Commissioner Tembisile Patekile also commended the little heroine.

“This little girl was not aware of the danger she was in and all she was concerned about was that no one was going to take away her TV set.

“We are glad that no harm was done to her and the other occupants in the house.

“We urge the residents to ensure that they take proactive safety steps when at home. Never leave doors opened irrespective of whether you are inside or outside the house.

“Opportunistic criminals are always on the lurk,” Patekile said.

Police are urging anyone who may be missing their laptop to contact D/Sgt Priscilla Xotyeni on 083 594 3980.