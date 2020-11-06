Courageous pupil escapes fire at home to write matric exam

Cape Town – A Philippi matriculant narrowly escaped a fire that destroyed 32 structures in Kosovo to make it to her first exam yesterday. Asiphe Beko, 17, almost lost her uniform and books after a fire broke out at around midnight on Wednesday. According to community members, an exploding meter box caused the fire. Asiphe’s mother, Nontobeko Beko, said her house was half-burnt but they had managed to save some things, including Asiphe’s uniform and books. “I am just glad that she managed to save her books and school uniform, I have no idea where I would buy new uniforms and books during this time of the year,” Beko said.

“Unfortunately for the young ones their uniforms were burnt to ashes, but I have reported the matter to the school.

’’We were both awoken by our neighbour, who told us that the house was burning. We immediately reacted and that is how some of the things (were saved),” said Nontobeko.

Provincial education department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said: “I have spoken to the circuit manager, who was not informed. She will be following up with the school to confirm validity and assistance required.”

In an unrelated incident, three people died in two separate fires early yesterday in Lentegeur and Macassar.

Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said a man and a boy sustained fatal burn wounds while three females sustained burn wounds to the face, body and feet in the Lentegeur fire. The fire was extinguished just before 3am.

Carelse said the bedroom of the Macassar dwelling was completely destroyed by the fire, and a woman’s body was discovered next to her bed.

“The fire was extinguished at 3.30. Both these scenes were handed over to police,” he said.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk confirmed the deaths.

