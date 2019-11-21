Court awaits further instructions on man accused of butchering Bellville woman









Lynette Volschenk Photo: Facebook Cape Town – The man accused of murdering Lynette Volschenk, whose body was allegedly cut up in her apartment in Loevenstein, Bellville, appeared briefly in the Bellville Magistrate's Court on Thursday. The case has been postponed until December 11 for the defence to advise the court on further instructions, the SABC reported. The accused, the 24-year-old Kyle Ruiters, remains in custody. The slightly-built Ruiters has a clean record, a fixed address and no pending warrants or cases against him. The 32-year-old's murder was discovered when colleagues went to check on her when she did not arrive at work. Ruiters, a former Wynberg Boys' High School pupil, lived on the 9th floor of the Seesig apartment building in Loevenstein with his aunt, who is an advocate and adopted the accused when he was two years old, Netwerk24 reported. He also worked at the premises.

Body parts of the deceased, who worked as a draughtsman for an engineering firm and lived on the 10th floor, were allegedly found in black and plastic bags in her apartment as well as that of the accused.

It is also alleged that her sawn-off head was found in a shopping bag in bushes outside the apartment building and that the accused was found painting walls in her flat after the incident.

At Ruiters' previous court appearance, as he was led back to holding cells, a man sitting with Volschenk's family angrily shouted, "You're a f****** rubbish!". He opted not to apply for bail.

The court heard in September that post-mortem and DNA results would take a couple of months to be finalised.

Cape Times



