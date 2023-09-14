Court battle continues over trophy hunting in SA

Humane Society International (HSI), in an ongoing court battle with the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) over trophy hunting of certain wildlife species, said it was considering legalities around the recent killing of an elephant while an interim interdict was in place prohibiting the allocation of permits. This after the organisation said a male elephant was killed in a trophy hunt at the Maseke Game Reserve, situated within the Balule Nature Reserve, bordering the Kruger National Park, in Limpopo on September 3.

The elephant was allegedly shot eight times before finally succumbing to his injuries. HSI said in the ongoing court case, which seeks to challenge hunting and export quotas permitted by the government, Western Cape High Court Judge Patrick Gamble had in April last year noted that if interim relief was not granted, “the black rhino, elephant and leopard population may be irreversibly affected”. “The decision of the first respondent on or about 31 January 2022 to allocate a hunting and export quota for elephant (Loxodonta africana), black rhinoceros (Diceros bicornis) and leopard (Panthera pardus), for the calendar year of 2022 is interdicted from being implemented or given effect to in any way,” he found.

On the recent incident, Humane Society International Africa executive director Tony Gerrans said: “We are horrified by this unnecessary tragedy. This incident once again demonstrates the inhumanity of hunting sentient animals merely for bragging rights and to display parts of their bodies as trophies on a wall. “Too many endangered and threatened animals continue to suffer and die within so-called nature conservation reserves in what is best described as a blood sport.

“HSI/Africa has challenged the way this horrifying activity is permitted by the government, and we call on all South African wildlife administrators to abide by the high court order which prohibits the permitting of elephant, leopard and black rhino hunts until such time as the court can rule on the merits of the permitting process.” The DFFE referred the Cape Times to the Limpopo Department of Economic Development, Environment and Tourism (Ledet). “A permit to hunt one elephant bull was issued by the department to a local hunter.

“The court order is for the export of elephant trophies by a non-South African resident out of the country. The elephant was hunted by a South African resident and therefore will not be exported out of SA. “The hunting forms part of the management of the elephant population on the greater Balule.