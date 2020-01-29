Court bid for justice years after Khayelitsha pupils drown









Family and friends of the late Enock Mpianzi gathered for a memorial service at Parktown Boys High. Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – The drowning of 13-year-old Parktown Boys’ High School Grade 8 pupil Enock Mpianzi has opened old wounds for two Khayelitsha families who still seek answers six years after their children drowned in a pool during an alleged unsupervised school camp. The families have opened a case of negligence against the provincial Education Department, which is expected to resume in the Western Cape High Court in May. On October 12, 2014 Bukhosibethu Tywaku, 18, and Odwa Macupe, 17, left their homes to attend a five-day school study camp at the Rotary Club in Strandfontein. The two Luhlaza High School pupils were to write their matric final exams a week later. Instead, they were both found dead in a pool, and the circumstances leading to their drownings remains a mystery. The families claim the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) and school refused to give them straight answers. While WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said they would respond to questions today, the families said they were now more determined to fight for justice, following Enock’s highly publicised death.

Enock drowned at the Nyati Bush and Riverbreak Lodge during an orientation camp in Brits in North West.

His body was discovered only two days later. A memorial service was held for Enock yesterday.

The Khayelitsha families said Enock’s story and the determination of the authorities to investigate the tragedy opened old wounds for them.

Tywaku’s older brother Ayanda claimed the school principal tried to hide that the pupils were reportedly left to sleep unsupervised on the night of the incident.

“On (a) Monday, the school principal came at about 10.30am and found me alone. My parents had travelled to the Eastern Cape for a funeral.

“He told me he came to enquire if I knew Bukhosibethu’s whereabouts or if he was at home, because he went missing with a friend. I wanted to go to the campsite and help search but he refused, and said he would update me.”

Ayanda said when he called his brother’s classmate, he was informed that the class was told to not say a word about the incident or share the location of the camp with anyone.

He said he found the campsite, and was directed to where Bukhosibethu’s lifeless body lay.

“He (the classmate) told me where they were and quickly dropped the phone, saying he would be in trouble. I made my way there and the school staff continued to lie and said the two boys were last seen jumping the fenceat midnight while another (teacher) said they disappeared after they went to urinate. When I went around the site by the pool, I saw two body bags, that’s how I knew my brother was no more.”

Ayanda said another pupil confessed that at midnight they went for a swim as a group, and when they didn’t see Bukhosibethu and Odwa back indoors, they assumed the pair remained behind and continued swimming.

Their bodies were found in the pool at about 8.30am the next day.

“The school never answered why they stopped us from going to the camping ground, why did he (the principal) come two hours later, only to lie to us? Where were they when Bukhosibethu and the other children went swimming in the middle of the night? No one gave us answers.

“And no indemnity forms were signed,” Ayanda said.

Bokhosibethu’s father Richard lost a son that day, and later his wife, who was diagnosed with depression after their son’s death, was diagnosed with a clot on the brain.

“We last saw our son three days before he left for the camp. I received a call from my son (Ayanda) about the incident, while driving back to Cape Town. I didn't tell my wife. And when we got home we found a house full of people, that's when she found out.

“This has taken a toll on my family, and my wife got sick after this. She died not knowing the outcome of the Education Department’s investigation,” Richard said.

Cape Times