Court dismisses Bo-Kaap group's appeal over 18-storey apartment block

Cape Town – In a blow for the Bo-Kaap community, the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) dismissed its appeal against a previous finding that the City had followed due process in approving the land-use applications made by a developer for the construction of an 18-storey apartment block in the historic area. Following the SCA judgment yesterday, the Bo-Kaap Civic and Ratepayers Association said they were still studying it and would consider taking the matter to the Constitutional Court. The association had asked the SCA to consider whether the City and the mayor had due regard to heritage concerns, as provided for in applicable legislation and policies, and whether they complied with administrative law principles. The application by developer Buitengracht Properties for the construction of an 18-storey building, 60m tall, was met with resistance and residents and interested parties submitted more than 1 000 objections. The Western Cape High Court found that the City had acted lawfully in its approvals and decisions and the association brought the matter to the SCA.

The association said they feared that should the proposal be allowed to go ahead, it would have a ripple effect and allow for more developers to build along Buitengracht Street and cut off the historic neighbourhood from the city.

“While it is unfortunate that City officials, the MPT and the MAP used language that was sometimes confusing the documents indicate that they engaged with heritage concerns and considered the massing away from Rose Street as a significant concession to heritage concerns,” the SCA found.

“The mass of documentation produced by the parties to the litigation is a clear indication that the full range of countervailing interests were seriously and extensively engaged with.

“The City’s experts and those who served on the MPT and MAP were undoubtedly qualified to deal with the subject matter, as was the mayor’s technical adviser.

“Insofar as the allied aspects related to the core question are concerned, such as traffic, access and the provisions of parking bays the court below dealt with them all in a manner that cannot be faulted,” the SCA judgment read. The SCA dismissed the appeal with costs.

The association’s secretary, Jacky Poking, said yesterday that they were still studying the court’s decision.

“We’re looking at the judgment and will take it under advisement. The next step will depend on what it says, but we will most probably take it to the Constitutional Court. We would like to take it to the Constitutional Court.”

Cape Times