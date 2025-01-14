Court dismisses discrimination case over 'sif' slur at Medipost canteen

A complaint by a married couple who ran a canteen on the premises of Medipost Pharmacy and turned to the Equality Court after a patron found a cockroach in their stew purchased at the canteen, and they were called “sif” - an Afrikaans slang for dirty or disgusting - by the landlord, has been dismissed. In turning down the complaint and the damages claims of the complainants, Judge Gcina Malindi said the utterances were not aimed at driving them out through hostility or intimidation.

Louis and Johannes Arpin-Scholtz had turned to the court, sitting at the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria where they instituted proceedings in terms of the Promotion of Equality and Prevention of Unfair Discrimination Act (PEPUDA) for a declaration that the utterances constitute unfair discrimination, hate speech, and harassment. In terms of a written agreement, Atlast Kenako Chemicals (Atlast), to which the couple were affiliated, operated the canteen on the premises of Medipost Pharmacy. In March 2022, there were complaints about the lack of hygiene and cleanliness of the canteen when a patron found a cockroach in their stew. The contract to run the canteen was meanwhile also up for renewal.

Louis Scheepers of Medipost subsequently requested a meeting with the Arpin-Scholtz couple in the boardroom. During that meeting, when Louis Arpin-Scholtz questioned the decision of Medipost not to extend the contract of Atlast, Scheepers responded that “julle is sif” (you are dirty). The complainants contend that the words constitute hate speech, as according to them, the word “sif” is South African slang for disgusting, sickening, or nasty. The complainants alleged that it also refers to the syphilis disease, which is claimed to be “a sickness between homosexual men” such as them. The complainants stated that, reasonably understood, the word “sif” is an insult ‘directly targeting them for being homosexual in a similar fashion as words, for example, “moffie” or “queer” would be regarded.

They allege that Scheepers uttered these words in the presence of at least one other person - a secretary - who was seated in the adjoining office to the boardroom while the door was open. The complainants wanted payment from Medipost and Scheepers, jointly and severally, in an amount of R150,000 representing the damages they had suffered as a result of the alleged hurtful words. They also contended that, as a consequence of the alleged hate speech, Atlast could not successfully negotiate the conclusion of a further contract with Medipost and that as a result, they suffered damages in the amount of R5.5 million.

The complainants also sought payment of R500,000 representing damages they suffered as a result of Medipost’s alleged breach of contract during the period March 2022 to June 2022. Scheepers and Medipost argued that the uttered words bear no connotation to the slang associating being homosexual with being “sif,” but were used to refer to the manner in which the complainants operated the canteen. They asked that the claims be dismissed with costs, and in a counter-claim, claimed R92,974.26 which Medipost contends was owing to it in terms of certain unpaid invoices.

In analysing the evidence, Judge Gcina Malindi noted that the secretary said she did not hear the dreaded words, as the door to the boardroom was closed. The judge said Louis Arpin-Scholtz was also not sure during his evidence whether the secretary indeed heard the words. The judge said the utterances were not aimed at driving the couple out through hostility or intimidation. Their contract had already expired, and they were in the process of renewing it. “It would be hard for the complainants to show that their contract was not being extended or renewed on the grounds of discrimination. They had already enjoyed a business relationship with Medipost for a few years and did not complain of discrimination in those years.”