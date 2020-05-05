Court dismisses man's appeal against child maintenance conviction

Cape Town – The High Court in Grahamstown has dismissed a father’s appeal against his conviction for not paying child maintenance. The Eastern Cape man was convicted in December 2018 in the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court and sentenced to six months’ imprisonment, conditionally suspended for five years, for contravening provisions of the Maintenance Act. The judgment read that he had stopped paying maintenance between July 2018 and November 2018. “The appellant did not make monthly payments of R1 350 which accumulated to an arrears amount of R6 750 by the time he stood trial... the appellant testified that he ceased payments on the advice of an unqualified layperson. "He was advised that once (the child) turned 18, (the mother’s) right of co-guardianship terminated and the maintenance order lapsed, in effect relieving him of the obligation to continue making payments,” information in the court’s finding, read.

The man was prosecuted for a criminal offence, and the State had to prove that he acted with a guilty mind.

“The appellant’s assertion of the maintenance order having lapsed ipso jure came from advice given to him by a layperson without legal qualification and whose experience is unknown.

"It is not the appellant’s case that he was misled into accepting such advice or that the person concerned misrepresented the capacity in which the advice was given.

“On it being put to the appellant that such advice was unsound vis-à-vis the advice proffered by three legally qualified persons, the appellant had no hesitation stating that he preferred the advice as a matter of choice, and not through ignorance. Undoubtedly, he knew he was acting unlawfully.”

It was found that the man’s testimony showed that he exercised a choice to suit his own purpose.

“He did not do so out of ignorance or error. Contrary to what is stated in his heads of argument nowhere did the appellant state that he held the genuine or reasonable belief that such advice was sound.

“Indicative from the evidence is that despite competent legal advice from three qualified and experienced persons, the appellant rejected their advice on the pretext that it was forthcoming from persons who were conspiring against him.

“His preference to accede to the advice of a layperson tells of a failure to have exercised a degree of care and circumspection in weighing up the competing advice.

"This is evident from his blunt rejoinder to a question posed about the person’s qualifications and experience: 'Moet ’n mens ’n graad hê on ‘n mechanic te wees? (Does a person need a qualification to be a mechanic?)'.”

The judge ruled that the magistrate was correct in finding that the man did not act out of ignorance or error.

