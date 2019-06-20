File photo: Pixabay

Cape Town – The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has dismissed an application relating to a crash settlement, saying the court cannot act as a mere rubber stamp. Patronacia Maswanganyi had in 2014 alleged negligence by a driver involved in a crash with her child’s father, in which the father was killed.

Maswanganyi, on behalf of her minor child, had set out to claim R1million from the Road Accident Fund (RAF), arguing the child had suffered a loss of support worth R200 000, and future loss of support worth R800 000.

The RAF initially defended the matter, and a trial was set down for September 2016 in the Limpopo High Court.

On the day the matter was to be heard, the parties requested that it stand down as they were attempting to settle. Later that same day, Maswanganyi and the RAF agreed on a damages settlement of R561 314.

But the high court judge was not satisfied that the agreement should be made an order of court, and said she had noticed that, according to the pleadings and certain witness statements, there was no indication that the insured driver was negligent at all.

The judge found the deceased had attempted to overtake a bakkie and had collided with an oncoming vehicle driven by the person Maswanganyi had alleged was negligent.

There was nothing in the papers that suggested that the insured driver could have avoided the collision, the judge found.

Maswanganyi then launched an application in the SCA, challenging, among others, that the decision to settle the case was entirely a matter for the parties in which the judge had no role to play.

“The appellant alleged in her founding affidavit that the lis (written notice) between the parties had been settled and that there was no basis, in fact or in law, for a hearing or a trial to take place.

She contended that, in the face of an agreement having been concluded, the proceedings and the trial, as well as the presiding judge’s direction that the trial should proceed, were fatally flawed and irregular.

"The court no longer had the jurisdiction or power to continue to hear evidence and further pronounce on the matter,” the SCA judgment read.

“As the full court in this matter held, a court cannot act as a mere rubber stamp of the parties. The full court referred, inter alia, to the usual requirement that moneys should be paid into the Guardian’s Fund or that a curator bonis should be appointed.

“The draft order and settlement agreement did not contain such provisions, which the court as upper guardian of minors must take into consideration. The court also has a duty to members of the public.

“The criteria are not as simple as the appellant would have this court believe. The court’s duty extends further than considering only whether the terms are illegal or immoral.

“For present purposes, however, it is not necessary for us to attempt to circumscribe the precise ambit of that discretion. It is better that it is done on a case by case basis,” the SCA found.

