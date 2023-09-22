Court interdicts protesting Swellendam residents

While volatile protest action ceased in Swellendam on Thursday, many school pupils in Railton remained at home.

The Western Cape High Court on Wednesday granted the municipality an interdict against several protesting residents, after violent demonstrations over subsidised municipal services erupted in the area. An essential R5 million municipal building along with a fire department vehicle was set alight. The residents have now been interdicted from conducting unlawful protest action. Recent protest action is said to have caused damage to property and intimidation.

Education MEC David Maynier said the protesting impacted schools. “While school staff are in attendance, we still have high learner absenteeism at schools in the Railton area, with 72% of learners from the three schools staying at home (yesterday). “It is extremely disappointing that these learners are missing school because of the fear generated by violent protests.

“This is a crucial time of the year, especially for our matrics who are preparing for their final exams, and we have already lost precious time last month to similar violent protests and the taxi strike,” said Maynier. Police had to use stun grenades, rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse protesters on Wednesday, following flare-ups in informal settlements including Mjoks. Southern Cape police spokesperson Christopher Spies said five suspects aged between 24 and 44 were arrested and were expected to appear in the Swellendam Magistrate’s Court on Friday on charges of public violence.

“The situation in Swellendam is currently calm. Public Order Police members deployed in the area are monitoring the situation. “These resources will remain in the area until the situation is normalised. “The arrests relate to sporadic incidents perpetrated in or near Railton in Swellendam. They remain in police custody and are expected to appear in court,” said Spies.

The infrastructure damage occurred as the Hawks was investigating an arson attack on the main Swellendam municipal building last month. Mayor Francois du Rand said the council took a decision to cease automatic registration for services, and instead encouraged those who qualified, to apply with the municipality. He said the change in policy by the municipality angered those who could not continue drawing free services from the municipality.

Community leaders were yet to hear whether Du Rand would engage with them on Thursday. MEC for Local Government, Anton Bredell, said it was important that municipalities have an updated indigent register to be able to plan and budget for subsidised services as well as bulk infrastructure developments and maintenance. “I also want to urge local councillors to explain to residents that there is no such thing as free services.