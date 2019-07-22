File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – The Western Cape High Court has placed the Food Workers' Medical Benefit Fund (Foodmed) under provisional curatorship following a successful application by the Registrar of the Council for Medical Schemes (CMS). Foodmed was placed under provisional curatorship following the CMS application in terms of sections of the Medical Schemes Act of 1998 and Financial Institutions Act of 2001.

“The curatorship application was necessitated by the expiration of the scheme Board of Trustees on June 28, 2019, and the curatorship application is to ensure that proper governance at the scheme is upheld,” said CMS registrar and chief executive Dr Sipho Kabane.

Advocate Deon Van Wyk has since been appointed as the provisional curator of the scheme until it can conduct an AGM and select for itself a new Board of Trustees.

Van Wyk will assume control of the business of the scheme to ensure that proper corporate governance is maintained.

“There is no need for concern on the part of Foodmed members and service providers regarding the day-to-day operations of the scheme,” Kabane said.

The council issued a statement that brokers are strictly cautioned not to act in any manner that negatively affects the integrity of the scheme's risk pool.

“Any advice provided to members must be in line with the principles of good advice and in the best interest of members.

‘‘The CMS will continue to exercise statutory oversight regarding the affairs of the medical scheme, and to ensure that the interests of members of medical schemes are protected at all times,” the council said.

Cape Times