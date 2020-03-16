Court rejects former Knysna mayor's bid to be readmitted to DA

Cape Town – The Western Cape High Court has dismissed former Knysna mayor Mark Willemse’s application to be readmitted to the DA. Willemse said he was still deciding on whether to appeal. Willemse lost his membership, his council seat and his position as mayor in August last year after the DA's Knysna caucus passed a motion of no confidence in him. Following the vote, Willemse challenged the termination of his membership, which the high court on Friday dismissed, finding it was “lawful and was validly applied.” DA Knysna constituency head Dion George welcomed the judgment.

“Although Willemse is no longer mayor, he must be held accountable for the gradual financial meltdown in the Knysna municipality that occurred during his mayoralty and culminated in a cash-low shortage in December 2019, two months after he was dismissed.

“The provincial government has initiated an investigation and we will take any necessary action thereafter.”

Willemse yesterday said he was considering whether to apply for leave to appeal.

“It’s a very difficult decision to make, because it’ll prolong the whole process. I have to take my constituents in my ward, previous ward, and the municipality into consideration as well.

“It is a difficult choice to make and I'll be discussing that with a few of my constituents going forward, as well as other parties and have ongoing discussions with my legal team.

“I also believe that the process of removing membership because of frivolous reasons against me should be challenged,” Willemse said.

Councillor Virgill Gericke of the Plaaslike Besorgde Inwoners, said: "It is always very painful to see how the DA deals with people who once served their agenda diligently. They assassinate their character, humiliate them publicly and spit them out.

“Mark Willemse was once their blue-eyed boy. He served as Garden Route District Speaker and as ward councillor.

“He served the DA well, but just because he suffered with them, they go on a spree to vilify him. This all speaks of very immature leadership in a party that claims to build and value other people.”

DA George constituency head Geordin Hill-Lewis said they would start with interviews for a new mayor later this month.

