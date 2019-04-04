File photo: Pixabay

Cape Town – The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has rejected an appeal by convicted sexual offender Jason Naidoo who had argued that the Cape Town Regional Court erred in accepting his victim’s evidence, as she was under the influence of alcohol. Naidoo was sentenced to R10 000 or 36 months’ imprisonment for sexual assault, and three years' imprisonment, suspended for five years, for attempted murder.

His victim was 16 years old when she snuck out of the house in 2017 to meet her boyfriend and Naidoo, then 18, at a park near where she lived.

During the trial, she had testified, that night was the first time she had consumed alcohol, and she soon felt unsteady.

At the park, the teen started feeling nauseous and began vomiting. Later, her boyfriend left.

Naidoo accompanied her to a second park close to her residence where she started vomiting again, prompting Naidoo to rub her back.

“The appellant (Naidoo) then moved his hands under her brassiere and touched her breasts. The appellant allegedly tried to kiss her and put his hand down the back of her pants over her underwear.

“A struggle ensued during which the appellant allegedly attempted to strangle the complainant. The complainant testified that she, thereafter, passed out,” according to the papers.

“When she woke up, she discovered that her underwear and pants were pulled down to her ankles.”

Naidoo’s version of what happened at the second park was that he tried to assist her, but she told him that she did not need help and pushed him away, according to the court papers.

“He then laid on the grass smoking a cigarette and fell asleep. When he awoke, he saw the complainant asleep some distance away with her pants and her underwear around her ankles. The appellant saw faeces next to her and a smudge on her thigh.”

At the SCA, the issue was whether the trial court erred in accepting the evidence of a single child witness who was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the alleged incident.

Three SCA judges found in the teen’s favour and dismissed Naidoo’s appeal, overruling a fourth judge’s intention to uphold his appeal.

“The regional magistrate was justifiably subjected to trenchant criticism by the appellant’s counsel for not having mentioned in his judgment the complainant’s undoubtedly high level of inebriation.

‘‘But, a careful reading of her evidence portrays a coherent, detailed and consistent narration of events. There is not a single part of her version which warrants outright rejection.

‘‘There certainly were a number of contradictions between her evidence and her statements and between her evidence and that of other witnesses.

“Most of these had been satisfactorily explained by her and those that remained unexplained do not impact so adversely on the quality of her evidence that it renders her testimony as a whole unreliable or untruthful,” Judge Stevan Majiedt found. Judges Van der Merwe, Mocumie and Carelse concurred.

Judge Majiedt found the regional magistrate had correctly rejected the appellant’s version as false.

