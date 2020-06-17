Court rules RAF liable for damages after motorist’s ravine crash

Cape Town – The Road Accident Fund (RAF) has been found liable for damages a Port Elizabeth woman suffered after she swerved into a ravine, allegedly to avoid a head-on collision, seven years ago. According to court papers in the high court in Grahamstown, the woman argued that she was driving between Schauderville and Malabar in 2013 when an oncoming car entered her lane. She said she had to take evasive action in order to avoid a frontal collision, which left her having to swerve off the road and into a ravine. In its plea, the RAF denied that an unknown motor vehicle entered her lane, and alleged instead that she had attempted to overtake a vehicle travelling in front of her, and in so doing entered the path of an oncoming vehicle. A court initially found that she had not presented sufficient evidence for a finding in her favour and absolved the RAF, with costs.

The woman appealed to the high court, where both she and the RAF relied on the evidence of one witness each.

The woman’s witness submitted in an affidavit that: “On June 3, 2013 at about 9pm, I was driving behind (the appellant) in my vehicle. We were travelling from Schauderville to Malabar, when I witnessed an unknown vehicle cutting a corner and the driver had to swerve out of the way to avoid the head-on collision.

"The unknown vehicle then corrected itself. (The appellant) had to swerve again to correct her vehicle and an accident then occurred. The accident was the sole cause of the unknown vehicle who was in the wrong lane.”

The RAF’s witness, who was the appellant’s witness’s passenger, told the court that prior to the collision, the appellant was driving behind them.

As they approached a bridge under the N2 freeway, the appellant tried to overtake their vehicle, the witness said.

The high court found, however, that his version, in evidence, differed from his affidavit, and he went on to make more statements.

“Apart from the improbabilities attaching (the RAFs witness’s) evidence, his evidence must also be rejected as not being credible and as being unreliable in the light of the irreconcilable differences in the various statements he made.

“In his fourth statement, for instance, he stated that his initial affidavit, which supported the version of the appellant to a large extent, had been read back to him before he signed it,” Deputy Judge President of the Eastern Cape High Court, Judge David van Zyl, found.

Judge Van Zyl upheld the woman’s appeal with costs; and found the RAF to be solely liable for any damages the woman may prove.

The RAF did not respond to requests for comment by deadline.

