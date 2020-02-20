Cape Town – Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz has extended his heartfelt condolences to the family of Tazne van Wyk after the 8-year-old's body was discovered in a stormwater pipe outside Worcester.
A 54-year-old suspect is expected to appear in the Goodwood Magistrate’s Court on Friday and Fritz said the court watching brief unit are being activated to monitor the murder case.
He said the unit would "monitor the case for any inefficiencies relating to the SAPS’ investigation, ensuring that the case is not struck off the court role".
“I wish to extend my heartfelt condolences to the family of Tazne van Wyk. They have endured a tumultuous period of uncertainty, confusion and pain.
"No parent should have to endure the loss of their child. A social worker will be deployed to debrief the family following the news of Tazne’s death,” Fritz said.