Court watching brief unit activated to monitor Tazne van Wyk murder case, says MEC









Residents showing their respects to Tazne van Wyk outside her parents' home in Lavender Hill, Elsies River. Picture: Courtney Africa / African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz has extended his heartfelt condolences to the family of Tazne van Wyk after the 8-year-old's body was discovered in a stormwater pipe outside Worcester. A 54-year-old suspect is expected to appear in the Goodwood Magistrate’s Court on Friday and Fritz said the court watching brief unit are being activated to monitor the murder case. He said the unit would "monitor the case for any inefficiencies relating to the SAPS’ investigation, ensuring that the case is not struck off the court role". “I wish to extend my heartfelt condolences to the family of Tazne van Wyk. They have endured a tumultuous period of uncertainty, confusion and pain. "No parent should have to endure the loss of their child. A social worker will be deployed to debrief the family following the news of Tazne’s death,” Fritz said.

The arrest and discovery of Tazne's body on Wednesday night follow numerous searches, patrols and an extensive investigation into her disappearance on Friday, 7 February.

T heresa Manuel, Tazne van Wyk's granny, and her father, Terence Manuel, speak to the media. Picture: Courtney Africa / African News Agency (ANA)

"The suspect was apprehended on Monday, 17 February in Cradock following an investigation led by the Western Cape FCS detectives with crime intelligence in Cradock, Eastern Cape.

"The location of Tazne’s body was subsequently pointed out by the suspect. Tazne had been missing for nearly two weeks at the time of her discovery.

“The suspect appeared briefly in court on Tuesday, 18 February in Cradock on a charge of kidnapping. The suspect was later transported to Cape Town and will be charged with murder.

"He is expected to appear in the Goodwood Magistrate’s Court on Friday. My departmentis in the process of activating the court watching brief unit which will monitor the case for any inefficiencies relating to the SAPS’ investigation, ensuring that the case is not struck off the court role.

“I have been informed that as the investigation unfolds, the possibility of the suspect facing additional charges cannot be ruled out.

"As the investigation is ongoing, I call on anyone with any further information to immediately come forward and report such to their local SAPS or by calling Crime Stop on 08600 10111."

Cape Times