Cape Town - Courts are not there to rubber-stamp decisions, Western Cape High Court Judge Bernard Martin said as he refused to grant an agreement drafted between lawyers representing the homeless, the City of Cape Town, and legal representatives of affluent ratepayers.
Judge Martin instead extended a previous order in which the City undertook to desist from certain conduct, including confiscating the homeless’ personal property, and harassing or abusing them.
The high court heard the case of seven homeless people who sought to interdict the City from continuing to fine them and other homeless people for, among other things, sleeping on the side of the road.
The court action follows the City having issued at least 199 fines to the homeless this year.
As proceedings got underway Judge Martin said the case would take place in the spirit of Ubuntu, as every legal act and decision had to be made in line with the principles of the Constitution.