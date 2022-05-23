‘Covered in blood’: raped CPUT student, 18, speaks out after ordeal

Cape Town - Police are investigating the alleged rape of a first year CPUT student during a social event on campus last week. The 18-year-old from Oudtshoorn said she was pulled away from her friends by a stranger who called her name at the event.

“On May 14 we got notified that there will be a bash for students at the SS hall behind the residences. My friends and I decided to go. When we got there I wandered off to socialise and met a few new people. I was talking to the new people close to my friends, where my friends could see me. “After a while I headed to my group of friends to ask if we could leave because it was getting really cold. A man appeared out of nowhere and pulled me away from the crowd. “I remember clearly this man was taller than me, and had a very deep voice. He called me by my name. What happened after I left the crowd with the man I remember nothing of.

“I wear glasses and I was without my glasses when I returned to the crowd. I could only spot one of my friends by the colour of jacket she was wearing. I asked one of my friends to accompany me to the bathroom. My friend said I was covered in blood. “When we got back to the residence I told my friends that I think I have been raped. They told me they will run me a bath and we can talk about it in the morning. When I got into the bath, the blood was covering the water. We reported it to the house manager who then called the police. “It has been a week now. The university has offered me counseling. I don’t know if I am ready yet to open up,” she said. The girl's family said they were battling to cope after the incident.

“We can’t cope as we think of the things that our daughter went through. It is very traumatic. We think of our child who is going through so much. We have to see a therapist, we can’t cope. We hope the police will do their job,” the family member said. Police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut confirmed an investigation. “A rape case where a 18-year-old female was allegedly raped in Wellington on (May 14) at around 10pm is under investigation by SAPS. The suspect is yet to be arrested,” he said.

