Covid-19: Bid to trace customers who had contact with Table View retail store employees

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Cape Town – Health officials are going door-to-door to find customers who might have come into contact with grocery store employees who recently contracted Covid-19. Checkers store in Bayside Mall, Table View, shut its doors on Tuesday after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus. Last Tuesday, Shoprite Bothasig had to close, and on Sunday its Athlone store was also closed following a case at each store. The Pick n Pay in Waterstone Village in Somerset West also remains temporarily closed. The Shoprite Group said all those who had close contact with infected people were now self-quarantining for 14 days and the stores would be reopened in consultation with the provincial department of health.

“After one of our colleagues at Checkers Table View tested positive for Covid-19, we closed this store and will bring in a professional decontamination company to sanitise and deep clean.

“We have informed the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) and department of health. An employee-screening programme supported by the company’s mobile clinic has immediately been put into place,” Shoprite said.

Provincial health spokesperson Mark van der Heever said before reopening the stores environmental health officers would inspect the facilities and ensure proper procedures are followed for decontamination of the stores to reduce the spread of infection.

“The department of health has established good links with the store chains and is working with them to ensure the continued health and safety of all residents in the province.

“Our contact tracing team has then been proactively engaging store managers and agreed on the best course of action.

“Our advice includes self-isolation for the staff members who have tested positive. There will be screening and testing of staff members who have been in close contact with the positive case, and screening and testing of household contacts as appropriate,” Van der Heever said.

He said customers were regarded as casual contacts, not close contacts.

“However, our teams do try and reach them. This is further assisted with our door-to-door campaigns currently happening in communities which targets everyone in a community to be screened and, if required, to be tested,” he said.

Cape Times