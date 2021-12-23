Covid-19 booster shots ready to be rolled out

CAPE TOWN - From Friday, the National Vaccination Programme will provide Johnson & Johnson (J&J) booster vaccinations to anyone who received their last dose at least two months prior. The Department of Health on Thursday announced the details of the implementation of booster doses for Covid-19 vaccines in use in the country.

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) has approved the use of the Pfizer vaccine as a booster of the primary Pfizer vaccine two-dose series. This approval is for the vaccination of people six months after the administration of the second dose, or in the case of immunocompromised people who receive an additional primary dose, after their third dose. SAHPRA has also approved the use of the J&J vaccine for boosters of the single-dose primary J&J schedule at least two months after primary vaccination. “The Ministerial Advisory Committee on Vaccines for Covid-19 (VMAC) has advised the Minister regarding booster vaccines.

“From December 24 the National Vaccination Programme will provide J&J booster vaccinations to anyone who received their last dose at least two months prior – October 24 or before and from then on at least two months interval,” the department said in a statement. The recommended interval is after two months but preferably before six months from the primary dose. From December 28, the National Vaccination Programme will provide Pfizer booster vaccinations to anyone who received their last dose at least six months since the second primary dose.