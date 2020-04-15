Covid-19 changes brave Groote Schuur nurses' lives

She has been assigned to the virus testing centre at Groote Schuur Hospital, and said there was fear and uncertainty among essential staffers.

“The first week, we were not sure what was happening. Hearing the news of people dying, it was scary, and not many of my colleagues wanted to be in the testing centre.

"I was asked by the manager and I hesitated, but then I realised that I will do it because God has a plan for me,” she said.

She said she lives with her parents and son, and opted to live in a hostel to lessen any chance of them contracting the virus.

“Many of my colleagues also have families and they fear they will take it home. Together as a team, we are there to support each other and we are there for a reason.

"My family is very supportive and they and the community have kept us in their prayers. My parents and brother are my biggest support.

“You try and support that person and cheer them up, but they have a blank look on their face because they are nervous as well.”

Miller urged people to stay at home.

“The saddest thing is that you walk in alone and no one can visit you. You only have nurses and doctors, and you can’t even see their faces because they are always wearing masks.

“Even if a child gets sick, they will be alone,” she said.

Nurse Xolisa Daniel said his family was concerned about him working at the testing centre.

“When I come home from work, they say: ‘Daddy, please take off your clothing in the garage and come to shower’.

“But I am doing this because I feel that being on the front line is better than being at the back. I would rather be reminded of the fact that people might have the virus when you are working with them, and wear the right gear and remember to be careful.

“I guess it’s for the love of it. We have to take it in our stride to help the community,” he said.

