Covid-19 claims life of third nurse in Western Cape

Cape Town – Covid-19 has claimed the third life of a nurse in the Western Cape and the second from Tygerberg Hospital. Anncha Kepkey, from Parow, the assistant manager at the trauma unit at Tygerberg Hospital, died in the Melomed Hospital in Bellville early on Wednesday morning due to Covid-19. Volene Werely‎, among several other nursing colleagues, wrote on the Nurses who Care Facebook page: "What a sad day to the Nursing fraternity. Waking up to news that our beloved colleague, Assistant Manager Nursing, Anncha Kepkey, has passed away. "She was one of the most energetic, friendly and warm nurses, not forgetting exceptional as an Emergency trained Nursing Practitioner. The colleagues and loved ones are heartbroken today. May God's peace abound. "She will remain a HERO in Nursing!!!!! Never will she be forgotten!!!"

Haneem Sajeeda Haroun Salie posted: "I can't believe you're gone. The world has really lost an angel. May God grant her family lots of strength in this time.

"It was really an honour to work with her and know her. I cannot describe in words what a wonderful person and nurse she was."

Ntombizakithi Ngidi, who worked at Tygerberg Hospital, was the second nurse in the Western Cape to die after testing positive for Covid-19.

Her death followed that of Petronella “Aunty Nellie” Benjamin, 62. The Eerste River nurse died a day before she was due to retire after decades of service as a health-care worker.

The Western Cape Health Department has yet to comment on Kepkey's death.

