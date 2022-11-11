Covid-19 no excuse for cheating, matrics warned

Cape Town - While the matric class of 2022 has been described as the most hard-hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, with concerns over their performance in the National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams, candidates have been warned cheating is not an option. The NSC exams, which officially began last Monday, have so far been marred by service delivery protests that affected more than 1 000 matric pupils across the country, load shedding and irregularities.

The Department of Basic Education (DBE) said it was investigating a maths paper 2 question worth seven marks that candidates complained was impossible to answer. In the Western Cape, Education MEC David Maynier on Thursday said the provincial Education Department had received 14 reports of candidates allegedly bringing cellphones or crib notes into exam venues. “This clearly demonstrates that our monitoring processes are working, and that our invigilators are well-trained to keep a close eye on the conduct of candidates during the exam.

“Each reported incident will be thoroughly investigated, and the candidate in question is given the opportunity to make representations to a hearing following the exam session. The candidate will also have the opportunity to appeal the finding from the hearing,” he said. Maynier said the provincial department had also received a formal complaint about the maths paper question and had referred it to the Department of Basic Education for attention.

Education activist Hendrick Makaneta said it was unfortunate there were pupils who did not comply with the rules of the exams. “Each case should be dealt with according to its merits. The reported incidents of irregularities pose a real threat to the credibility of the NSC exams. Covid-19 is not an excuse for cheating during exams,” said Makaneta. He said the issue of pupils who missed exams as a result of protests was a bone of contention.

He urged the department to find a way to ensure that fairness was not compromised. National Association of School Governing Bodies (NASGB) general secretary Matakanya Matakanye also said these incidents could pose a threat to the credibility of exams with Umalusi. Naptosa executive director Basil Manuel said while the union condemned any form of irregularity, attempts by candidates to cheat were part of exam time.