CP Nel Museum board eviction notice on hold

An eviction notice that was served to the CP Nel Museum board by the Oudtshoorn municipality on Wednesday has been temporarily put on hold following discussions between the parties. The museum had to temporarily close its doors on Thursday after its power was cut off, with the municipality saying it was due to arrears.

The museum board, however, is reported to have been exempted by the municipality from having to pay for services in 2014. While the board was said to be shocked by the municipality’s actions, Oudtshoorn municipal manager, Walter Hendricks, said the issues were being resolved. “The eviction notice has been temporarily stayed following discussions between the municipality and members of the board of the museum.

“The power has also been restored. This issue is currently being resolved with dialogue between the museum board and the municipality,” he said. A source close to the board said the board tried to reach out to the municipality on numerous occasions to mend the relationship.

It is alleged that problems started when the board evicted tenants who were renting at R600 a month for over a decade in one of the museum’s buildings. “The first summons was served by the municipality last year. It is unknown to us who gave the municipality instructions to initiate the summons since there was no council resolution. “A lease agreement concluded between the municipality council and museum board was signed by both parties in 1973, and therefore anything that has to do with the agreement has to be approved by the municipality council and the board on the mutual agreement as per the lease agreement.

“The board met the municipal manager last month to try and resolve these issues and it was all agreed to mend the relationship, but still the summons came and the power and water were cut off,” the source said. Western Cape Cultural Affairs and Sport spokesperson Tania Colyn said they were aware of the matter. “It is the department’s understanding that the municipality has agreed to put the summons on hold and to restore power to the museum following recent engagements on this matter.