CPUT campuses close for rest of week after violent disruptions

Cape Town – Continued violent disruptions at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) have forced management to suspend academic activities and ultimately shut down all campuses for the rest of the week. CPUT’s decision follows that of the University of Zululand and some tertiary education institutions around the country where protests have seen damage to infrastructure and vehicles stoned and torched. The demands of CPUT students include the provision of more residences and shuttles; more affordable food, the release of the Yekiso Commission report and cancelling the suspension of students following the #FeesMustFall protests. Protest action at CPUT started at the Bellville campus last week, with at least 17 cars damaged and food trucks set alight. The Mowbray and District Six campuses joined in on Tuesday, affecting what was supposed to be the start of test week. CPUT spokesperson Lauren Kansley said: “After monitoring and assessing the situation on some campuses, including the ongoing destruction and vandalism of property, executive management has decided to suspend all on-campus activities for the remainder of this week with immediate effect.

“Essential services will not be affected. Staff must liaise with their line managers and work from home, if possible.”

The situation at Bellville campus was said to be deteriorating. Four students were arrested and five others, including Student Representative Council members, allegedly suspended.

Speaking on condition of anonymity for fear of victimisation, a student leader said: “Instead of management meeting us halfway to find an amicable solution, they are being arrogant because they have rejected all our demands in the memorandum we sent to them.

“Vice-chancellor Chris Nhlapo shifted all the blame to other departments and the government.”

He said the suspended students were served letters with no explanation as to what they had done.

All students are expected to meet at the District Six campus today.

Higher Education, Science and Technology Minister Blade Nzimande said violent campus protests only serve to delay the implementation of agreements reached with student bodies.

During a meeting between Nzimande and the SA Union of Students (SAUS) on January 31, SAUS agreed to call off the national shut down with immediate effect in the wake of the common understanding and agreements reached in the meeting.

“We agreed with SAUS and Universities SA (USAf) that institutional matters will be dealt with at the institutional level. The framework includes, among others, the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) allocation, student accommodation, and safety and security on campus.

“What is also important from the meeting is that there was a general agreement by both parties to recommit to urgent engagements,” Nzimande said.

Cape Times