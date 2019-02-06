CPUT's Cape Town campus File picture: Armand Hough / African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Non-protesting Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) students were forced out of classes at the District Six campus when members of the student representative council (SRC) demanded a plan be made for hundreds of students seeking accommodation. SRC chairperson at the campus Tumiso Mfisa said only 30 students were placed out of the 350 who arrived over the weekend.

“Under residence, there is a 72-hour rule that was introduced from last week which led to some students losing their places in residences when they were unable to pay half of their fees in January.

“Students that are financially blocked and those students who have appeals couldn’t make it to 72-hour rule which ended last month.

“Those students are currently sleeping in the Student Centre. Even those who successfully appealed their academic exclusions have also been left stranded.”

He accused management of refusing to negotiate with students and had advised some first-years who couldn’t afford private accommodation to go home.

The protesters then moved to Bellville Campus where they were expected to meet university management to discuss a way forward and decide if classes will resume today.

So far we have protest action at DUT, UKZN, CPUT and Wits. We are still in crisis and fighting the same issues since forever 😣#FeesMustFall — Zuhayr Mahomed (@Zuhayr_YNWA) February 5, 2019

CPUT spokesperson Lauren Kansley said the protesting students were late arrivals who were attempting to jump the residence placement queue ahead of those who have been granted a spot, which cannot be condoned.

She said a placement at CPUT does not guarantee a residence place.

“I am aware of some disruptions to a few classes in the business faculty at District Six campus.

“On the financial exclusions, returning students with outstanding fees and who have a financial block on their account may sign an acknowledgement of debt form and e-mail it to [email protected]

“The student’s account will then be cross-checked against a number of financial aid criteria and, if they are eligible, then the financial block may or may not be lifted. No academically deserving student will be denied registration.”

Dean of Student Affairs Prem Coopoo said the institution will have more 35 000 students and house more than 33% in residence, which was well above the national higher education average.

“We allocate accommodation to those students who applied on time, are registered and who meet residence admission criteria.

“We cannot place students who applied late or not at all although we have committed to contacting late applicants if beds become available.

“CPUT is embarking on an ambitious R35million upgrade of two of our largest residences in Bellville (Freedom Square) and Cape Town (St Peters).

"The downside is that this renovation contributes to the lack of beds for 2019. However, other leased and accredited student accommodation has been secured to partially offset this. Once completed, CPUT will have more beds from mid-year.”

The institution said another issue hampering legitimate students from being accommodated was the ongoing issue of squatting.

