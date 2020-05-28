CPUT denies covering up Covid-19 infection cases

Cape Town – The Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) has dismissed claims by a union that the university was covering up Covid-19 cases at its District Six residence and Granger Bay campus. National Insourced Workers Union (Niwu) spokesperson Siviwe Shiyeni said they were concerned that the institution was trying to protect its reputation by not announcing cases. “We have evidence of the second and third case at the institution. The institution failed to be transparent with everyone including colleagues of those who tested positive as they travel using the same CPUT bus to work and back home. “The university’s policy statement under the section ‘Objectives’ states that the staff must be treated with dignity, fairness and respect. "Contrary to this noble gesture, CPUT has again shown that it does not care.”

CPUT had announced its first case on May 12, saying an essential worker tested positive while on special leave and not on duty.

When asked if another case had been reported to the institution last Thursday, CPUT spokesperson Lauren Kansley said infections were “obviously a fluid matter and may change from day to day”.

“As previously confirmed, an essential services employee tested positive while on leave. The information remains the same. Covid-19 cases and the privacy of those infected individuals is a top priority.

"The institution follows a strict reporting protocol that ensures the health and well-being of our larger CPUT community is prioritised.

“Our Business Continuity Unit is responsible for our institutional Covid-19 response and they are confident that CPUT has a solid plan in place, both for the return of operations and in handling new cases,” said Kansley.

She said all their infrastructure and transportation had been deepcleaned and continuous cleaning took place in common use areas.

A security guard, self-quarantining at home and awaiting his test results, said about five employees worked closely with one of the diagnosed cases.

“Our colleague started to get sick at work and had to take sick leave. She last worked on a night shift with us. Three of us had to be on duty on Friday (the next day).

"We were only picked up at the residence late in the afternoon and transported home, where we learnt of the case.

“The following day, we were sent for testing, and I am hoping to be negative for my family’s sake. I think we should have been told not to report the following day when the institution knew about the case.

"Screening is done, but that is not (reliable) because the temperature changes all the time and other people are asymptomatic.”

