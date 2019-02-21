A total of 22 nursing students were arrested on the Heideveld campus on February 12 following protests and detained at Manenberg police station. Photo: African News Agency (ANA)

With reference to the Cape Times article titled ‘CPUT students receive trauma counselling after jail trauma’ and written by Staff Writer, it is disturbing that no attempt was made by the Cape Times to give the university the right of reply. This is the very least that one would expect with the nature of the damaging aspersions made in the article, which include starvation and human rights abuses.

It is an election year and institutions of higher education, with their vibrant young student body, have long found themselves a focal point of political party interest. At CPUT we pride ourselves in always having our doors open to airing opposing views on topical issues.

CPUT does not revel in the fact that 22 of our students from the Athlone campus were arrested for public disorder recently. These arrests were effected by SAPS after the group turned violent, slashed car tyres, intimidated staff and non-striking students, barred the campus exits and posed a threat to the residents and surrounding area.

This campus is jointly managed by the Western Cape College of Nursing and CPUT, and after receiving a memorandum from students outlining a number of demands, the two institutions resolved all of the issues. These included:

1. Immediately boosting security personnel at that campus to deal with security breaches

3. Extending library hours

4. Committing to installing a borehole to boost sporadic water availability

5. Providing feedback on the death of a student – it was explained that the student was declared to have died of natural causes and that it is a SAPS investigation.

With regards to the accusation that CPUT is starving students; it is logical that if students have barred the entrances of campuses and threatened staff, that these same staff members would not be available to prepare food.

We welcome the intervention of the Human Rights Commissioner and understand the responsibility of being held accountable. Similarly though, the same must apply to students.

While 22 arrests are not ideal we are managing a student body of over 35 000 students, the majority of whom want to continue classes.

Where are their voices in this dialogue? Why is it that a renegade and riotous faction dominate the conversation?

CPUT has in fact been open and operational this entire year, students are already preparing for practicals and for the majority it is business as usual. One must wonder who benefits from the ongoing attempts to disrupt university activities at all costs.

Dr Garth Van Gensen

Director Marketing and Communication at CPUT