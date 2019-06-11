EDUCATION lecturer Genevieve Lentz will jet off to Napoli, Italy, at the end of this month to be the deputy referee for table tennis during the World University Games.

Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) education lecturer Genevieve Lentz will jet off to Napoli, Italy, at the end of this month to be the deputy referee for table tennis during the World University Games. The games will be held from July3 to 14.

It is an international university sports and cultural event staged every two years in a different city. These games draw many thousands of student athletes together to compete, making it one of the largest multisport events in the world.

“I’m excited about the games. As a student at university, we played qualifiers for the games and were promised overseas trips, but they never happened,” said Lentz.

“This achievement shows that academics can lead balanced lives, even though it’s difficult for them to do so.”

Lentz will preside over all the matches played during the tournament, including medal matches.

While Lentz started officiating in the sport as an umpire more than a decade ago, she qualified as the first female referee on the African continent in 2017.

At the London 2012 Olympic Games, she officiated as an umpire, including a women’s semi-final.

Last month she officiated her first stint as a referee in Ghana at the ITTF World Juniors and Cadets Championships as well as the African Junior and Cadets Championships.

Among other duties, referees and their deputies are responsible for doing the draws, allocating umpires to matches and overseeing the tournament. Each championship is overseen by one referee and two deputies.

Lentz started lecturing at CPUT last year and is also enrolled towards a Master’s degree in education at the institution.

Besides teaching English, she is the Umpires’ Convenor for Cape Town Table Tennis.

The programme of the World University Games includes 15 compulsory sports and up to three optional sports, including archery, athletics, basketball, judo, table tennis and water polo.

CAPE TIMES