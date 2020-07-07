CPUT mourning engineering alumni who died in Milnerton oil refinery blast

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town – A memorial service is being planned for the two workers who died in the Astron Energy refinery explosion last week. Mpilo Sibiya, 32, and Likhona Vece, 27, both Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) engineering alumni, died in the explosion in Milnerton on Thursday, which Astron Energy chief executive Jonathan Molapo said was a “terrible tragedy”. Seven other people were injured. A post on the CPUT Alumni Facebook page read: “The Faculty of Engineering and Built Environment, as well as the Department of Chemical Engineering, convey deepest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues at Astron and CPUT. The country has been robbed of young and promising engineers. May their souls rest in peace.” CPUT spokesperson Lauren Kansley said: “The institution is saddened to hear of the deaths of two of our alumni in the recent explosion in Milnerton.

Mpilo Sibiya Picture: Supplied

“The passing of two young professionals in the prime of their life and with much to offer their profession, country and the world is always a sad day.”

Molapo said Astron would provide necessary support to the families, while Astron Energy spokesperson, Suzanne Pullinger said a memorial service would take place at the refinery this week.

“Of the seven admitted to hospital, six have been released and one remains in a stable condition. Medical support and counselling have been made available to anyone impacted by the incident,” said Pullinger.

The company has said there is no threat to fuel supplies and a post-risk assessment has been conducted.

“There is no health risk to the communities surrounding the refinery. The overall plant remains stable. The affected area is barricaded and we continue to have support from the local authorities.

“Astron Energy is committed to a full investigation of the incident, in co-operation with all the relevant authorities, to learn the cause and to take steps to prevent any recurrence of this tragic event,” said Pullinger.

The refinery is the third largest crude oil refinery in South Africa, and the company is a leading fuel supplier with a vast network of Caltex-branded service stations.

In 2013, an explosion resulted in the death of a contractor and left another seriously injured after a scheduled shutdown took place for maintenance.

At the time, ER24 media spokesperson Vanessa Jackson confirmed that the two contractors had been working in the chimney when a blast took place.

Cape Times