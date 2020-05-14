CPUT records its first Covid-19 case

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town – The Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) became the latest university in the Western Cape to report a Covid-19 case after a staff member tested positive. CPUT spokesperson Lauren Kansley said the staff member, their first case at the institution, is from the District 6 campus. “The member was on special leave at the time and not on duty. We have a dedicated business continuity team preparing and monitoring our campuses and community for the Covid-19 pandemic. "This includes our campus health officials, who have been working with the staff member and the relevant health authorities, to establish a chain of contact and the appropriate response, such as additional testing where required,” CPUT management said. UCT spokesperson Elijah Moholola said that of the eight reported cases they had, six individuals had fully recovered.

“Three students and three staff members who previously tested positive for the virus have recovered. We have two staff members who are still positive cases. UCT has put several measures in place, including disinfecting buildings after they have been vacated.

“Most of the buildings remain locked without any access by students and staff during the lockdown,” said Moholola.

UWC’s Gasant Abarder said the only individual who tested positive at the institution has also recovered.

“The academic has recovered and no other cases of people the academic was in contact with tested positive. We traced all the people in proximity to the confirmed staff member and no students or staff were infected,” he said.

Stellenbosch University had also announced one case last month, and yesterday said they were not at liberty to disclose anything regarding their case or cases.

Cape Times