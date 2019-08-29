The CPUT Student Representative Council (SRC) has now called for a review on support structures. Picture: Armand Hough / African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – The mental health of university students has once again come under the spotlight following a suicide and an alleged attempted suicide by Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) students within the space of a week. The CPUT Student Representative Council (SRC) has now called for a review on support structures.

SRC president Sipho Mokoena yesterday said every month the student body was receiving reports of students in distress.

A student residing at the New Market Junction residence in Woodstock was found in her room by friends on Tuesday, allegedly lying in her own blood after she had slit her wrists and tried to overdose, Mokoena said.

This came after another jumped to his death after he climbed to the top of a pole on the Fan Walk Bridge over Buitengracht Street on Friday.

A video of the incident went viral on social media as bystanders attempted to get the student to safety. Traffic services spokesperson Maxine Jordaan said medics provided CPR but declared him dead at the scene.

Mokoena said: “Things are very tense; we need prayers and urgent interventions from all stakeholders, especially regarding mental health-related issues, which are our main problem.”

CPUT spokesperson Lauren Kansley said students were provided with counselling and had access to the student health clinic.

“Many students who have never had access to these support facilities previously make good use of these structures and see the benefit of doing so.

"Universities are merely microcosms of society as a whole, so being a student, or part of a university community, does not render you immune to stresses like crime and depression.

“Suicide and the situation leading up to an individual’s decision to end their own life is a complex and sensitive matter, which we do not engage on publicly. We do not believe the amount of students deaths to be escalated in any way,” said Kansley.

Last year’s World Health Organisation World Mental Health Survey results showed that one-third of first-year university students had a readily diagnosable mental health condition.

SA Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) operations director Cassey Chambers said: “We are seeing more and more calls from students calling our helplines for help.

The issues include students not coping with the workload, anxiety, academic stress and failing subjects. Sadag runs a number of dedicated university helplines, as well as a dedicated 24-hour Discovery Medical Students and Young Doctors Helpline for medical students in crisis across the country.

“So, while we are getting more and more calls from students in crisis, we are running more specific projects aimed at university students, including the helpline, awareness on campus, talks and workshops for students.”

Chambers said there needed to be more mental health support structures on campuses, including more psychologists and counsellors to provide face-to-face counselling and support, which would help reduce long waiting lists to see professionals.

Meanwhile a Stellenbosch University student-led Mental Health Task Team has been embarking on a fund-raising campaign to enable the introduction of a mental health policy at the institution by the end of the year.

The 11 students who make up the team plan to assist students with mental health illnesses via their confidential online student support platform, SUNLine. It will be operated by trained volunteers.

Team member Melt Hugo said: “Statistics indicate that suicide is now the second leading cause of death among university students.”

To donate, contact Hugo at [email protected] Sadag has various ways to assist the public: for help, contact The Cipla WhatsApp Chat (076 882 2775) Monday to Sunday from 9am to 3pm, and The Ke Moja Substance Abuse Online Counselling at www.sadag.org, Monday to Sunday from 10am until 2pm daily.

Alternatively, call the Suicide Crisis Line at 0800 567 567, or the Sadag Mental Health Line at 011 234 4837.

Cape Times



