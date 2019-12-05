Phuthehang Letseha in 2015 shared his story of resilience with the Cape Times of how he used the R600 a month he got from renting out his Kraaifontein shack to buy food, toiletries and to commute to university.
Letseha also had to get a loan, which he planned to repay after he graduated.
A Good Samaritan read the article and has been paying his tuition fees for the past four years.
Letseha, 25, graduates with a teaching degree soon, and said words failed him in thanking the Samaritan, who he has been communicating with via email, but has never met.