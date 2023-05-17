CPUT students don’t know yet when they will return

Cape Town - Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) students who were abruptly evacuated from residences have no idea yet when they will return as university management and the Student Representative Council (SRC) continue with engagements. Meetings to resolve student grievances began on Monday and continued on Tuesday.

Last week management and the student leaders started engagements, but these collapsed and violent protests saw buildings and vehicles torched. The Western Cape High Court granted the university an interim interdict in an effort to prevent all students from unlawful conduct, including violence and damage to the university’s property. The interdict applies to the Bellville, District Six, Mowbray, Wellington and Granger Bay campuses.

The matter is expected to be heard on May 29. However, the destruction to institutional infrastructure continued and CPUT decided to implement emergency evacuations of all its residences. All campuses were shut. Grievances include accommodation and the National Student Financial Aid Scheme’s proposed new rule to defund students enrolled in courses under 60 credits.

One of the evacuated students, Paul Majeke from the Eastern Cape, said they were still waiting for an update on when they might possibly return to residences. “The university told us that we can only return when management says so. We are waiting for communication when that will happen. Some students were also supposed to start with exams this month end but it seems like they have also been postponed due to what has happened. In my IT course, we have not been updated yet by the department,” he said. CPUT spokesperson, Lauren Kansley, said last week exams had not started yet and study week was expected to start this week.

“CPUT has a hybrid, multimedia approach to delivering the academic project. At the moment we’ve ceased teaching but that is okay since we are on track towards the university’s study week which is next week before students sit for exam. Thanks to the pandemic ,we are well versed in migrating to online easily,” she said. Kansley confirmed on Tuesday that engagements with SRC continued. “There are no outcomes to communicate at this stage. We continue engaging.”