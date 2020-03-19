CPUT students 'encouraged to vacate' so residences can be deep cleaned.

Cape Town – Hundreds of university students have left their residences amid the outbreak of Covid-19. Tertiary institutions across the country were this week instructed by Higher Education, Science and Technology Minister Blade Nzimande to close their doors yesterday until April 15. Nzimande’s order followed Stellenbosch University (SU), the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT), and UCT having already made the decision to do so. The University of Western Cape (UWC) also followed suit yesterday. At UCT, a staff member tested positive for the virus and, by yesterday, over 60% of the students in residences had vacated their rooms.

UCT spokesperson Elijah Moholola said: “The decision to close residences at UCT was taken following extensive discussions with experts in the field.

“The residences, where large numbers of students live in close proximity, pose a high risk in terms of spreading the virus.

“The UCT executive has ensured that all students, at undergraduate and postgraduate levels, who are on financial aid - including NSFAS funded students - receive their allowances.

“This will assist any students, who may be facing financial challenges, with regards to arranging transport.”

CPUT spokesperson Lauren Kansley said students were not being forced to leave but they were encouraged to vacate so residences could be deeply cleaned.

“As a precautionary measure, in the interests of the health and safety of students and staff, management urges all students to vacate all CPUT premises within 72 hours.

“We hope the fact that they have an extra week of recess may encourage more of them to take up the offer,” she said.

SU spokesperson Martin Viljoen said: “All students in university accommodation were strongly advised to vacate their residences and to return home for the recess period.

"Those students who, for some compelling reason, cannot vacate their residences, can stay on, but measures are taken to reduce the risk.

“Students who remain in residences would be expected to follow the indicated hygiene and other protocols.

“These measures may be intensified should the situation change.”

UWC spokesperson Gasant Abarder said students unable to go home may stay in their residences. However, they will have to take the necessary precautions and preventive measures regarding the virus.

Cape Times