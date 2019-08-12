Zozibini Tunzi, 25, claimed the Miss South Africa 2019 title. Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – New Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi wants to hit the ground running in her contribution to tackling the country’s social causes. The 25-year-old public relations graduate at Cape Peninsula University of Technology was announced the new Miss SA at a star-studded event at the Sun Arena in Time Square, Pretoria, on Women’s Day.

Winner of the People’s Choice was Chuma Matsaluka, 21, from Nyanga, who is in her third year of a humanities degree at UCT.

Tunzi, originally from Sidwadweni in Tsolo, Eastern Cape, and now resident in Cape Town, will receive R1 million in cash as well as a further R2 million worth of sponsorships and prizes, including the use of a luxury Sandton apartment and a Mercedes-Benz Cabriolet for a year.

“For as long as I can remember, I always knew that I had to do something extraordinary with my life. I knew that to live a fulfilling life I had to live a purposeful life; a life of service.

‘‘I believe that every single person was brought into this world for a purpose and that we should never leave the world as we found it but should always strive to make a positive change,” she said.

“At a young age I did not have a clear idea of how I would achieve this, but I knew I had to find a way to be impactful and to be a catalyst for positive change in my community, and even the world.

“Finally, everything has come full circle as I find myself with the Miss South Africa crown, ready to deliver on the promises I have been making since I was a child.

‘‘I am inspired by the likes of Steve Biko, Nelson Mandela, Princess Diana and others of their calibre. They understood fully what it meant to be selfless.

“As Miss South Africa, I cannot wait to make a contribution to important social causes.”

Cape Times