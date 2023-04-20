Cracks at some new classrooms minor ‘snags’ that will be fixed, says WCED

Cape Town - While the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has been applauded for the work it has done through its rapid school build programme, concerns have been raised about the quality of the work. The Western Cape Standing Committee on Education conducted an inspection at Springdale Primary School and Summerdale High School on Tuesday.

They are among schools that benefited from the department’s building project. However, the ANC noted during the oversight visit that the newly-constructed classrooms at one of the schools already had cracks. ANC Education MPL Khalid Sayed said they were worried about what they saw at Summerdale High.

“This school was built in September last year as part of the rapid build programme. “We found cracks in the walls of all the new classrooms that were built. It was also disappointing to note that the WCED hasn’t fixed this problem as yet, despite many follow-ups from the school. The cracks make us question the quality of the work done. We await their proposed deadlines,” he said.

Sayed said he would be requesting the committee visit as many of the schools that had benefited from the programme to inspect conditions. “The rapid build programme is spin for lack of proper planning and delivery of education to the poor,” he said. DA education spokesperson in the legislature Deidre Baartman said they were impressed to find both schools to be in a neat and clean condition, with new and existing facilities well cared for.

She said there were some teething issues due to the settling of the buildings, claiming these were expected at a facility of that size and were being attended to by the department. “These facilities will make real, meaningful differences, not only in the lives of learners, but also in the communities around these schools, and will endure for many years,” Baartman said. Education MEC David Maynier said: “The hairline cosmetic (non-structural) crack illustrated is an example of the minor ‘snags’ that are corrected by contractors as part of any recently-completed building project.

They will be remedied as part of the normal building process that applies to all construction projects (whether government or private), including brick and mortar construction, as soon as possible. “The Standing Committee members indicated that they were impressed with the quality of the work, and appreciative of the unprecedented effort that our department is making to rapidly expand access in the Western Cape,” Maynier said. The department has delivered 778 classrooms for the current academic year.