To re-ignite the enjoyment of reading in children and show pupils that school and learning can be fun, retired teacher, Dr. Esme McClinton Rose, from Athlone, has recently authored a children's book titled A good day at school. McClinton-rose has a deep passion for education and her community and spent 30 years teaching children with cerebral palsy at Eros school.

The 70-year-old has now poured all her experience into crafting a story that not only entertains but also aims to impart valuable lessons to young readers. “I liked to read myself. When I was a child, I used to read comic books like Richie Rich, Dennis the Menace and I always thought maybe one day I can also write a story. “Before starting at Eros, I was substitute teaching in America, and when I would tell the children stories, they would go quiet. I would tell them stories from books or ones I made up, they enjoyed it. When I retired I thought now it was finally time to write,” McClinton-Rose said.

She approached an editor and drew her own illustrations and after about nine months of work, the book was complete. The book, available in English and Afrikaans, titled Dis lekker by die skool in Afrikaans, revolves around a typical school day. The 27-page narrative emphasises the importance of punctuality, teamwork, and following school rules, among others. She said the book is suitable for children aged six to 10 and features a grade 4 class as its central characters.

With vivid bright-coloured pictures, McClintton-Rose said the story introduces young readers to relatable characters like mischievous Peter, and obedient Jannie, and starts from the moment they get onto the school bus and takes the reader through their experience at school. “It’s for the child to enjoy reading books and to see himself in the book. I know this is my class, this happens in my class I can relate to the book. I also want to encourage small children that it’s nice to go to school and learn in a happy environment,” she added. A good day at school and Dis lekker by die skool, is R150 and available directly from McClinton-Rose who can be contacted on 083 713 3750.