Cape Town – A credit controller who manipulated the financial system of a diesel manufacturer and transferred R1.7 million into her bank account has been sentenced to eight years behind bars. Anovuyo Mvula, 28, entered into a plea and sentence agreement in the Bellville Specialised Commercial Crimes Court and admitted to fraudulently transferring the money as she was in the process of being medically boarded and needed money to support her cocaine addiction.

Mvula had worked as a credit controller at MTU SA, a manufacturer of diesel engines and propulsion when she was arrested for fraudulent transfers into her bank account between 2014 and 2016.

According to her plea and sentence agreement, a distributor had in 2017 queried payments not made by MTU.

When MTU followed it up, they found proof of payment into an account, which Mvula admitted was hers.

She had also changed the distributor’s bank account details; and had created false invoices, the plea read.

“The accused admits that on December 19, 2016 she unlawfully deleted an electronic folder called “60 Ano Restore” from the company server to hide her illegal manipulation of the supplier-payment system.

“The accused admits she deleted this folder to hide the full extent of her fraudulent behaviour

“The accused admits that she was in the process of being medically boarded for Behcet’s disease at the relevant time of the transfer of money into the accounts and wanted some extra financial security and to fund her cocaine addiction,” Mvula’s plea read.

Mvula was charged and plead guilty to 22 counts of fraud; one charge under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (Poca); and one charge of contravening the Electronics Communications and Transactions Act.

On the fraud charges, Mvula was sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment, suspended for five.

For contravention of Poca, Mvula was sentenced to eight years’ imprisonment suspended for five years, and for contravening the Electronics Act, she received a 12-month suspended sentence.

