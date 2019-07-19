FORESTRY, Fisheries and Environment Minister Barbara Creecy joins in the clean-up in Athlone to mark Mandela Day. The group collected 182 bags of rubbish. Ruan Wolfaardt WWF

Cape Town – Forestry, Fisheries and Environment Minister Barbara Creecy got her hands and feet dirty when she joined an environment clean-up in Athlone yesterday in celebration of Madiba Day. She said the clean-up should not be an annual one-day event.

The clean-up around the Cape Town Association for the Physically Disabled (CTAPD) premises in Bridgetown, Athlone and nearby Liesbeek River/Black River canal, was jointly organised by the CTAPD and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) SA..

Creecy said Mandela's struggle had been against apartheid and that the struggle for today's youth is against environment degradation, climate change and bio-diversity.

“Clearly, what we understand is that here in the Western Cape, one of the driest parts of the country, we have to be protecting our water sources and we have to be protecting our rivers.

“When our rivers are clogged with rubbish, when they are diverted into concrete-(filled) streams, when they are prevented from moving through the wetlands, this inhibits the natural role and function that our rivers are supposed to play to protect our water security.

“What we know is that if we clean up our catchment areas and if we clean up our rivers, we can increase the water availability by up to one sixth.

“Obviously, protecting our environment is not just a function for Mandela Day. It's something that all of us - government, business, communities and NGOs - have to do every day, because if we don't look after the world around us, it's going to threaten our very existence.

“There is an intention that this is not just a once-off event, it's something that is going to go on into the future.”

Helping in the clean-up - which yielded 182 bags of rubbish and about 300 recyclable bottles - were 80 Grade 7 pupils and their teachers from the area's Cypress Primary School and members and volunteers from the Help Up and Sea the Bigger Picture environment organisations, Cape Town Environmental Education Trust and the organisation Friends of the Liesbeek and Others for a Land/River Clean-up.

CTAPD chief executive Wilfred Diedericks said their premises were vulnerable to regular dumping by the local community.

WWF chief executive Morné du Plessis said: “This is not a one-off event, but we're looking in the future to make sure that South Africa is plastic-free and fully recycled.”

