Crime stats ‘a political tool’ says crime activist

While the province recorded a reduction in the murder rate over the past three months, three Western Cape police stations ranked in the top five positions nationwide for the crime. This was revealed in the quarter crime statistics for April to June.

Delft, Gugulethu and Harare ranked between third and fifth on the list of top 30 stations in the country for murder cases. Provincially, Delft ranked the highest for murder as it recorded 61 murders over the three-month period compared with two murders for the same period last year. Gugulethu had 59 murder cases, increasing from 43 recorded last year during the same period.

Harare recorded 58 murders, an increase from 50 murders. Anti-crime activist and founder of Manenberg Safety Forum, Roegshanda Pascoe, said: “It’s sad to see that crime has also become a political tool and when I say that we must look at what (SAPS and government) have done. Manenberg now falls under Gugulethu precinct and with this crime has now become a racial criminal sector as well. (The effects of crime) is never addressed or proactively prevented – only quick-fixes and plasters. “We had deaths last week in Manenberg and Retreat and so in other communities as well.

“What we need is a force that will serve the people because we are not getting a service, they have not changed the actions and how police should address crime and violence for it not to occur again. The people are suffering big time because it’s not that (police and government) do not know what to do, they do not want to do what needs to be done,” said Pascoe. The crime statistics showed that the Western Cape recorded a 5.5% reduction in the murder rate.

Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen said: “The recent violence during the taxi strike and protests was also alarming, particularly since it included the loss of life. “Protest action should never lead to the loss of life, and we remain determined to see the murder rate decrease by 50% by 2029. “We have to pull together to combat murder and all other crimes, as we all have a role to play, regardless of where it might be occurring.”