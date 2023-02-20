Criminals now targeting your solar panels - ADT

Cape Town - A new trend is emerging where criminals are targeting solar panels. This is according to Fidelity ADT, which said over the past few weeks, they received reports from customers in Kwa-Zulu Natal, of solar panels being stolen from properties, typically during the day while homeowners are at work.

ADT group marketing and communications head, Charnel Hattingh, said the energy-savvy products have become appealing to thieves. “In line with the energy crisis, more homeowners are investing in energy-savvy products which have become appealing to criminals. “A new trend is emerging where criminals are targeting solar panels.

“Over the past few weeks we have received reports of solar panels being stolen from properties, typically during the day whilst homeowners are at work,” said Hattingh. She advised residents to remain vigilant. If you see anything suspicious in or around your neighbourhood report it immediately to your private security company and local SAPS.